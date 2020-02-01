Budget 2020: MGNREGA budget dips to Rs 61,500 crore in FY 2020-21

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech on February 1, announced Rs. 61,500 crore budgetary allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS), down from the revised estimate of Rs 71,000 crore for 2019-20.

The scheme, executed under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, provides a minimum of 100 days of employment out of 365 days in a year to every rural household willing to do unskilled manual work.

This is the second year in a row where the MGNREGA scheme has received lower budgetary allocation. While the government had spent Rs 61,000 crore in the scheme during FY19, the budgetary allocation was Rs 60,000 for FY20. During the period of 2015-19, the budgetary allocation for MGNREGA has increased to Rs 61,084 crore in FY19 from Rs 34,000 crore in FY15. Except for FY15, in all years since then, actual expenditure has been more than the approved budgetary allocation.

The allocation for MGNREGA comes in the wake of lower consumption and investment in the rural sector. The rural job scheme helps in creation of more liquidity on the rural front in the form of employment generation, which leads to more rural consumption and improved market conditions for competitors.

While the scheme has generated more rural employment than any other government scheme or private sector initiative, it has also shared its share of criticism for fuelling inflation, and delaying payment to workers, with drought-hit areas in the country not getting 100 days of work.