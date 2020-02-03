Budget 2020: Indian banks, facing a trust deficit, just got a shot in the arm with higher deposit insurance cover

It took a major Indian co-operative bank to implode for the government to realise the pressing need to hike the deposit insurance cover for customers. The crisis at the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative bank last year had shaken the trust of customers in country’s smaller banks. Some of the PMC depositors are still fighting to get their money back.

On Saturday, announcing the budget, finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said the deposit insurance cover will be hiked to Rs 5 lakh per customer from Rs one lakh earlier. This scheme is provided by provided by Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), which accepts a premium from banks to offer the cover. In the event of a bank collapse, the DICGC compensates the customers providing the agreed amount.

“The Rs 5 lakh cover announced in the budget is good to restore the trust in the industry,” said Jaikishan Parmar, analyst at Angel Broking.

Good news for co-operative banks.

A higher insurance cover is a big relief for customers, especially depositors of co-operative banks, which are lightly regulated by the central bank when compared with bigger commercial banks. There are varying views about the quantum of deposit cover required for Indian banks. An SBI research report, in October last year, called for a minimum Rs 2 lakh deposit insurance cover for term depositors and Rs one lakh for savings bank depositors and a separate threshold for senior citizens.

The deposit insurance guarantee scheme was set up in 1961 to ensure depositors are guaranteed at least some amount in the event of a bank collapse. This amount was enhanced to Rs one lakh only in 1993 from Rs 30,000. The DICGC enhanced the cover to Rs 1 lakh per depositor in May 1993 for deposits of Commercial Banks, RRBs, Local Area Banks (LABs) and Co-operative Banks and rest of the deposit amount is forfeited in the rare event of a bank failure.

The numbers

At the end of FY19, the number of registered insured banks stood at 2098, comprising 157 commercial banks and 1941 cooperative banks. In 2017, the government introduced “The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill” in the Parliament but withdrew it in 2018 due to the bail-in clause and mass protesst across the country. The FRDI bill contemplated a mechanism of deposit insurance up to a specified limit (at least Rs 1 lakh) for not only banks but also for the NBFCs, insurance companies, pension funds, stock exchanges, and depositories.

What should be the ideal threshold level for the deposit cover?

As the SBI analysis shows, in terms of the number of accounts, 61 percent of the total accounts are less than Rs one lakh, around 70 percent are less than Rs 2 lakh, and 98.2 percent are less than Rs 15 lakh. This means small depositors are adequately covered in terms of insurance cover.

The problem, however, is that in terms of quantum of deposits, percentage of deposits less than Rs 1 lakh is only 7.8 percent of the deposit base. This means while majority in number may get their money back, the remaining is set to lose a big chunk of their savings. About 20.4 percent of the deposits are contributed by customers having deposits of more than Rs 15 lakh but less than Rs 1 crore with average deposit of Rs 35 lakh.

For them, Rs 5 lakh cover is not enough, but better than what it was before.

Will the hike hurt banks’ cost?