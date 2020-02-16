Budget 2020 | India is counting on achieving UN SDGs 1, 2 and 5 to meet its 2030 agenda

Ami Misra and Saloni Gopani

As the first Budget in the “decade to deliver” on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Union Budget has an undeniably important role to play in strategic direction setting towards achieving India’s commitments for the SDGs and addressing the poorest performing goals.

It is important to asses the Union Budget from the SDG lens and analyze what can be done to improve India’s performance on key development indicators.

The NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index 2019 released on December 30, clearly indicates India’s subpar performance that largely arises from the lag in meeting targets for reducing poverty, hunger and gender inequality.

India has performed lowest on SDG 1, 2 and 5, that is, no poverty, zero hunger and gender equality respectively, and indicators for these have declined from 2018 to 2019.

These SDGs are arguably fundamental to India’s development and their poor performance should serve as an urgent call for action. A mapping of the budgetary outlays on major schemes of the Union Government linked to these 3 SDGs against the backdrop of the overwhelming size of the problem reveal that India has a long way to go.

A report by Oxfam stated that India’s top 1 percent population held 42.5 percent of the total wealth in India; while the bottom 50 percent, owned a mere 2.8 percent of the national wealth. The Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index released through the UNDP Human Development Report in 2019, showed that India accounted for 28 percent of the 1.3 billion multidimensional poor in the world.

The report further elucidated that group-based inequalities persist in the Indian subcontinent, especially affecting women and girls. On account of hunger, India slipped to the 102 nd rank in the Global Hunger Index 2019 of 117 countries, falling from the 95 th position in 2018 behind its neighbors Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Legislative action, combined with the alignment of major schemes of the Union Budget with goals 1, 2 and 5, is indicative of the intentionality and responsiveness of India’s policy towards Sustainable Development Goals. However, there is tremendous potential for government schemes to ramp up efforts and be more transformative. There is a need for the policy design and structure to move from responsive policies that address short and medium term practical needs for the most vulnerable, towards transformative policies that can deliver on long term strategic needs.

SDG 1: No poverty

Performance of 22 states on SDG 1 worsened in 2019, however the outlay for key schemes linked to goal 1 like MGNREGA saw reductions in budgetary outlays. The outlay for goal 1 - no poverty, is delivered primarily through the MGNREGA, PMJAY-Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana schemes, along with subsidies, pensions and other forms of direct benefit transfers. Allocations to the three schemes represent 4 percent of the total budget expenditure.

The 2020-21 allocations to these schemes are almost 5 percent lower than the 2019-20 revised estimates. Globally, SDG indicators set bolder targets under goal 1 by factoring for outcomes like disaster risk reduction within social protection schemes. However this is a key missing link in all of the schemes mentioned above, even in terms of policy design.

SDG 2: Zero hunger

Budgets for subsidies and other provisions under the National Food Security Act and schemes linked to nutrition such as mid-day meals offer little relief, even as 24 states see a decline in performance on SDG 2. The global SDG outcome framework for Goal 2 for food security goes a step further to include additional outcomes for agricultural production. However, the food security measures of the Government do not include maintaining local biodiversity or promoting sustainable food production systems that can help address hunger in the long term, as part of the above-mentioned schemes.

SDG 5: Gender equality

The outlay for Goal 5, gender equality, is delivered through mainstreaming gender responsive measures within major schemes like Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, rural housing (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana), Anganwadi services, Samagra Shiksha and health system strengthening under the National Rural Health Mission – which constitute 50 percent of the budget to improve gender equality and 5 percent of the total budget expenditure.

While it is important to account for women through gender mainstreaming – gender intentional policy action taken by the government through legislation also requires budgetary allocation to address prevailing patriarchal socio-cultural norms. For instance, the reservation for women in Gram Panchayats could be clubbed with a budgetary allocation for training, capacity building and leadership development. Additionally, the unpaid domestic and care work of women and girls is not accounted for in the system of national accounts, the measurement of which is considered as an outcome for gender equality. There are no budgetary social security or direct benefit transfers for their unpaid work and time.

The decadal shift we need

Given the size of the challenge India faces in achieving the SDG 2030 targets, the onus to act fast and act now lies not only on the government but other development actors too. A key recommendation to the government is to adopt a stronger focus on evidence-driven policy-making. While the government lays down an outcomes framework for the budget, robust tracking of progress in terms of SDGs is required. It is also critical to focus on monitoring progress and implementation of measures for vulnerable populations, under-funded SDGs and under-served geographies.

This next decade calls upon the entire development sector ecosystem, to mobilise resources for inclusive development with a vulnerability focus. The need to strongly align with the SDG ethos to “reach the furthest behind first” so that “no one gets left behind” is more urgent now than ever before.

The authors work at the Knowledge Creation team of Dasra — A strategic philanthropic organisation.