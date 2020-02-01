App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 04:45 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Budget 2020: HDFC's Deepak Parekh says markets disappointed, no specific incentives for manufacturing or real estate

Other than extending the exemption limit for higher deduction for one more year, the budget has given tax-free for the developers for one more year for affordable housing, Parekh said.

Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on February 1, said that markets are disappointed with the union budget 2020 as there are no specific incentives for manufacturing or for the real estate sector.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Deepak Parekh, Chairman, said, "The budget has some very positive aspects as the disposable income in the hands of the middle-class people and people earning lower salaries will increase and so consumption has to increase."

"I think the NBFCs are going through the toughest time I have seen in 40 years. The marginal benefit they have given is the partial guarantee to certain NBFCs and refinance by NABARD for some of the agricultural finance that NBFCs give," he added.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 04:39 pm

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

