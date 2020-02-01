Budget 2020: HDFC's Deepak Parekh says markets disappointed, no specific incentives for manufacturing or real estate

Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on February 1, said that markets are disappointed with the union budget 2020 as there are no specific incentives for manufacturing or for the real estate sector.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Deepak Parekh, Chairman, said, "The budget has some very positive aspects as the disposable income in the hands of the middle-class people and people earning lower salaries will increase and so consumption has to increase."

Other than extending the exemption limit for higher deduction for one more year, the budget has given tax-free for the developers for one more year for affordable housing, Parekh said.

"I think the NBFCs are going through the toughest time I have seen in 40 years. The marginal benefit they have given is the partial guarantee to certain NBFCs and refinance by NABARD for some of the agricultural finance that NBFCs give," he added.