Budget 2020 great for the medium and long term: Anand Mahindra

Industrialist Anand Mahindra reacted to the Union Budget, saying that it was "great" for the medium and the long term.



#Budget2020. Why did the stock market plummet? There was a strong conceptual framework. (Diagram below): Strong statements of intent for the farm sector including a shift to sustainable farming. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/h30BYvvEAB

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 2, 2020

In a series of tweets, the Mahindra Group Chairman added that the Budget should have focused on three to five areas to encourage consumption in "employment-multiplier" areas such as housing and automobiles.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her second Budget on February 1.

Some of the major announcements she made were changes to the personal income tax slabs and abolition of the dividend distribution tax (DDT).

Markets reacted negatively, with the Nifty and Sensex seeing their biggest fall on a Budget Day in the past 11 years.

Anand Mahindra cited the high expectations, which were enhanced by the language of the Economic Survey, as a reason for the market's unhappiness with the Budget.



So why the thumbs down? 1) Enormous expectations which were enhanced by the language of the Economic Survey. 2) The FM’s approach laid the foundations of sustainable growth through strengthening underlying processes.This was a great budget for the medium & long term. But...3/6) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 2, 2020





But the approach called for now was to hit early boundaries and get the crowd cheering & raise their ‘josh.’

So What may have worked better would have been a speech focusing on 3-5 big ideas to kickstart consumption in employment-multiplier areas (4/6) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 2, 2020





...Areas such as Housing (LTCG incentives) , Automobiles (Scrappage Policy), Manufacturing (Coastal SEZs to attract companies away from China) Perhaps a significant increase in MNREGA allocation for specific rural infrastructure creation. (5/6)

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 2, 2020

Mahindra is of the view that markets will recover on February 3, adding that "post-Budget policy reforms" should continue.