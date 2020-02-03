App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Business
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 great for the medium and long term: Anand Mahindra

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her second Budget on February 1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Anand Mahindra (Image: Wikimedia Commons/World Economic Forum
Anand Mahindra (Image: Wikimedia Commons/World Economic Forum

Industrialist Anand Mahindra reacted to the Union Budget, saying that it was "great" for the medium and the long term.

In a series of tweets, the Mahindra Group Chairman added that the Budget should have focused on three to five areas to encourage consumption in "employment-multiplier" areas such as housing and automobiles.

Close

Some of the major announcements she made were changes to the personal income tax slabs and abolition of the dividend distribution tax (DDT).

Markets reacted negatively, with the Nifty and Sensex seeing their biggest fall on a Budget Day in the past 11 years.

Also read: D-Street experts give 2.5 out of 5 for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2020

Anand Mahindra cited the high expectations, which were enhanced by the language of the Economic Survey, as a reason for the market's unhappiness with the Budget.




Mahindra is of the view that markets will recover on February 3, adding that "post-Budget policy reforms" should continue.



First Published on Feb 3, 2020 10:47 am

tags #Anand Mahindra #Budget 2020

