Budget 2020: Govt to promote 'Study in India'; to start IND-SAT exam for Asian, African students

The government, on February 1, said it will launch the 'Study in India' programme for foreign students, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

The Finance Minister said that IND-SAT exam will be held in Asian and African countries to provide scholarships for foreign students to study in Indian universities.

According to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), the objective of the programme is to "improve the soft power of India with focus on the neighbouring countries and use it as a tool in diplomacy" and to "boost the number of inbound International students in India", among others.

Sitharaman had announced the programme earlier in her maiden budget speech last year.

The Finance Minister also said that the Centre will soon announce a new education policy, and the government has received over 2 lakh suggestions on it.

Sitharaman said Rs 99,300 crore has been allocated for the education sector and Rs 3,000 crore for skill development for FY21.

Steps will be be taken to attract external commercial borrowing and FDI in the education sector, the Finance Minister said.