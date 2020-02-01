App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: Govt to promote 'Study in India'; to start IND-SAT exam for Asian, African students

The Finance Minister said that IND-SAT exam will be held in Asian and African countries to provide scholarships for foreign students to study in Indian universities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
FM Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her Union Budget 2020-21 speech in Parliament on February 1. (Screengrab courtesy: Lok Sabha TV)
FM Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her Union Budget 2020-21 speech in Parliament on February 1. (Screengrab courtesy: Lok Sabha TV)

The government, on February 1, said it will launch the 'Study in India' programme for foreign students, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

The Finance Minister said that IND-SAT exam will be held in Asian and African countries to provide scholarships for foreign students to study in Indian universities.

According to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), the objective of the programme is to "improve the soft power of India with focus on the neighbouring countries and use it as a tool in diplomacy" and to "boost the number of inbound International students in India", among others.

Close

Sitharaman had announced the programme earlier in her maiden budget speech last year.

The Finance Minister also said that the Centre will soon announce a new education policy, and the government has received over 2 lakh suggestions on it.

Sitharaman said Rs 99,300 crore has been allocated for the education sector and Rs 3,000 crore for skill development for FY21.

Steps will be be taken to attract external commercial borrowing and FDI in the education sector, the Finance Minister said.

The government has also proposed to attach medical colleges with district hospitals on the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model to deal with shortage of doctors, she added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Current Affairs #Economy #education #India

