Budget 2020: Govt announces Rs 18,600 crore Bengaluru Suburban Transportation Project, says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on February 1, said that the government will launch Bengaluru Suburban Transportation Project worth Rs 18,600 crore to ease congestion in the city.

Sitharaman also stated that the Centre will provide 20 percent equity for Bengaluru Suburban Transportation. The government will also set up a large solar power capacity alongside existing railway trains. Sitharaman also stated that the government will allocate Rs 1.7 lakh crore for transportation in FY21.

The Finance Minister also announced re-development of 4 stations through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. Sitharaman also said that the government will launch more trains similar to the Tejas Express that will connect more tourist spots in the country.

Over the last six years, Indian railways has emerged as the largest spender, owing to the government's focus on infrastructure spending. According to the government, railway infrastructure would need an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore between 2018 and 2030.

While Sitharaman laid emphasis over the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), the railways plans to raise its share in freight traffic to 40 percent by 2025. To encourage private sector participation, the government plans to privatise 500 passenger trains by 2025. Further, 30 percent of stations to be privatised as per the NIP report.