Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 03:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget 2020 | Govt aims to raise fishery exports to Rs 1 lakh crore by 2024-25: FM Sitharaman

The government also proposes to put in place a framework for development, management and conservation of marine fishery resources, she added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government aims to raise India's fishery exports to Rs 1 lakh crore by 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 1. By 2022-23, the government also proposes to raise fish production to 200 lakh tonnes, Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21 in the Parliament.

"Growing of algae, sea-weed and cage culture will also be promoted. Our government will involve youth in fishery extension through 3,477 Sagar Mitras and 500 Fish Farmer Producer Organisations. We hope to raise fishery exports to Rs 1 lakh crore by 2024-25," she said.

Youth in coastal areas benefit through fish processing and marketing, the minister said.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 03:44 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

