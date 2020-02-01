App
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman says Swachh Bharat Mission allocation is Rs 12,300 crore for FY21

The government intends to ensure 100 percent disposal of liquid waste, with an emphasis on fecal sludge management and the reuse of wastewater.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on February 1, announced the government would allocate Rs 12,300 crore for the Swachh Bharat Mission for FY21.

The government intends to ensure 100 percent disposal of liquid waste, with an emphasis on fecal sludge management and the reuse of wastewater.

The focus will likely shift towards fecal sludge management (FSM) for rural census towns, large dense villages and Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resource–dhan (GOBAR-DHAN) in rural areas. It will also focus on plastic waste management and grey water management.

Close

To accelerate the efforts to achieve universal sanitation coverage and to put focus on sanitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 02, 2014. With two Sub-Missions, the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) and the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), the initiative aims to achieve Swachh Bharat by 2019, as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th Birth Anniversary.

In rural India, this would mean improving the levels of cleanliness through solid and liquid waste management activities and making villages open defecation free (ODF), clean and sanitised.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), the government has declared that over 5,66,248 villages or 94.27 percent of all villages in India as open defecation-free. The National Annual Rural Sanitation Survey (NARSS) 2017-18, which was conducted by an independent verification agency supported by the World Bank, had confirmed that rural toilet usage in India had reached 93.4 percent. The NARSS team had visited over 90,000 households across more than 6,000 villages before releasing their findings.

The government’s plans to include the use of the latest technologies to transform waste to energy and wealth in a major mission.

 

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy #India

