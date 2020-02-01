App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 11:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 exclusive: FM speaks on keeping LTCG tax unchanged

In an exclusive interview with Network 18 Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, the FM explains the rationale behind her decision.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on February 1 announced the abolition of dividend distribution tax (DDT). She also announced that personal income tax rates would be slashed under an optional scheme where taxpayers will have to forgo deductions and exemptions.

However, the government did not make any announcement on the much expected longterm capital gains tax.

In an exclusive interview with Network 18 Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, the FM explains the rationale behind her decision.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 10:57 pm

