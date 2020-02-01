Budget 2020: Deposit insurance cover increased to Rs 5 lakh

The government has decided to increase the deposit insurance cover to Rs 5 lakh per depositor from the current level of Rs 1 lakh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21 on February 1.

Sitharaman added that there is a robust mechanism in place to monitor the health of all scheduled commercial banks and all depositors money is safe in the country.

The long-awaited move comes as a relief after recent incidents relating to frauds in banks, co-operative banks and deposit-taking non-banking finance companies raised concerns on the safety of depositors money.

The Reserve Bank employees unions on Tuesday urged the government to hike the insurance cover on bank deposits from the present Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.