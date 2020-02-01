App
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: DDT on mutual funds abolished, but 10% TDS on mutual fund dividends introduced

The provision of TDS at 10 percent of the dividend announced for payouts in excess of Rs 5000 is a dampener.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While presenting Union Budget 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that government would abolish the dividend distribution tax (DDT). Though it is good news for investors seeking dividends from mutual funds, there is a caveat.

The Union Budget also introduced a deduction of tax on dividends paid by mutual funds. “The Finance Bill 2020 contains a provision that the mutual funds need to deduct tax at source (TDS) at 10 percent if the dividend payout is more than Rs 5,000,” said Akhil Chandna, Director, Grant Thornton India LLP.

Though the dividend received through mutual funds is not getting taxed anymore, the same will be added to the income of the investor, and taxed at marginal rate of tax. Earlier mutual funds used to deduct DDT at the rate of 11.64 percent on dividends declared by the equity mutual funds. For the bond funds, the DDT was charged at 29.12 percent. Removal of DDT will benefit investors who are taxed at a lower rate of tax as compared to the dividend distribution tax. This is especially the case when one receives dividends from bond funds. For an individual in the 20 percent tax bracket, the earlier rate of DDT of 29.12 percent was penalising.

However, the provision of TDS at 10 percent of the dividend announced for payouts in excess of Rs 5,000 is a dampener. This will leave less cash in the hands of the investors, but only when they get larger payouts as dividends. “Also, it’s important to bear in mind that TDS does not absolve an investor from the liability to pay tax to the exchequer. If the individual investor falls in a tax slab wherein the rate of tax is higher than the rate of TDS, then the investor is expected to pay the residual tax amount,” Chandna added. If the investor falls in lower income tax slab, then he can claim for refund wherever applicable, while filing income tax returns.
First Published on Feb 1, 2020 09:29 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Mutual Funds

