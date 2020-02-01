Budget 2020: Centre rolls out new process of instant allotment of PAN through Aadhaar

The move, she said, is aimed at further easing the process of allotment of PAN by eliminating the need to fill up detailed documents.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Budget speech on Februrary 1, said that PAN shall now be instantly allotted online on the basis of Aadhaar.
She said that in her last budget speech, the government had introduced the interchangeability of PAN and Aadhaar, for which necessary rules were accordingly notified at the time.
In other news, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in tax rates and slab revisions. However, only those who forgo exemptions and deductions will be able to claim the revised lower rates.
Tax-payers earning between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh will now have to pay 10 per cent tax instead of 20 per cent at present. Those earning between Rs 7.5 lakh to 10 lakh, who were paying tax at the rate of 20 per cent, will now have to shell out 15 per cent tax. For the income slab of Rs 10 lakh to 12.5 lakh, the new rate will go down to 20 per cent from 30 per cent. If you earn between Rs 12.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, the applicable tax rate will go down from 30 per cent to 25 per cent. Those drawing over Rs 15 lakh will continue to pay 30 per tax, without exemptions.
First Published on Feb 1, 2020 01:59 pm