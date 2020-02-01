Budget 2020: Centre rolls out new process of instant allotment of PAN through Aadhaar

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Budget speech on Februrary 1, said that PAN shall now be instantly allotted online on the basis of Aadhaar.

The move, she said, is aimed at further easing the process of allotment of PAN by eliminating the need to fill up detailed documents.

She said that in her last budget speech, the government had introduced the interchangeability of PAN and Aadhaar, for which necessary rules were accordingly notified at the time.

In other news, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in tax rates and slab revisions. However, only those who forgo exemptions and deductions will be able to claim the revised lower rates.