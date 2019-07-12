Budget 2019|$5 trillion economy: the government’s roadmap

By Rajesh Patil, Rakhi Thakkar and Bhavishi Vichhi

The Finance Minister announced her maiden Budget 2019-20. In the Finance (No. 2) Bill, 2019 (the Bill), the tax proposals focussed to stimulate growth, incentivise affordable housing, and encourage start-ups. There are efforts being made for promoting digital economy and the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The government also proposed to simplify tax administration and bring greater transparency. Some of the key proposals of the Bill are as under:

Rate of corporate tax

In order to widen the scope of phased reduction in taxes, it is proposed that the lower rate of 25 percent will include all companies having annual turnover or gross receipts up to INR 400 crores in the financial year 2017-18. As mentioned by the Finance Minister in her Budget speech, this will cover 99.3 percent of the companies and only 0.70 percent of companies will remain outside this rate.

Promotion of cashless economy

In a push towards cashless economy, the Finance Minister has proposed various measures.

Electronic mode of payment

Currently, various provisions in the Income-tax Act, 1961 (the Act) allow payment or receipt of only through account payee cheque, account payee draft or electronic clearing system through a bank account. It is proposed to amend such provisions so as to include such other electronic mode as may be prescribed.

TDS on cash withdrawal

At present, cash withdrawals are not subject to TDS. It is proposed to provide for levy of TDS at the rate of 2 percent on cash payments by a banking company or cooperative bank or post office in excess of INR 1 crore to any person from the account maintained by such person. Exemption from TDS is proposed to be provided to specified categories of persons.

Mandating acceptance of payments through prescribed electronic modes

It is proposed that persons carrying on business with annual turnover more than INR 50 crores shall accept payment through prescribed electronic mode. A consequential amendment is proposed in the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 to provide that no charges or merchant discount rates be imposed on customers or such persons.

Tax on buy back

The Act currently provides for levy of additional income-tax at the rate of 20 percent on buy back of unlisted shares by the company. The consequential income arising in the hands of shareholders is exempted from tax.

It is proposed to extend the provisions of tax on buy back to companies listed on recognised stock exchange. Consequently, it is proposed to extend the exemption to shareholders of listed companies as well.

Incentives for start-ups

To resolve the issue of Angel Tax, it is proposed that start-ups and investors who file requisite declarations will not be subjected to any kind of scrutiny with respect to the valuation of their share premium. A mechanism of e-verification will be put in place, through which the funds raised by start-ups will not require any tax scrutiny. Certain conditions for the carry forward of loss in the case of an eligible start-up will be relaxed. The sunset clause on capital gains exemption on investment of sale proceeds in eligible start-ups will be extended up to 31 March 2021 along with relaxation of certain conditions.

Tax administration

It is proposed to introduce a scheme of faceless electronic assessment involving no human interface. Scrutiny cases will be allocated on random basis without disclosing name / designation of assessing officer i.e. all communications via e-mail. The Central Cell shall be the single point of contact between the taxpayer and the Department.

It is proposed to provide interchangeability of PAN and Aadhaar to enable persons to use Aadhaar in place of PAN for income-tax purposes.

The government has a roadmap to become a $5 trillion economy in the coming years by focusing on ease of doing business and on the ease of living.