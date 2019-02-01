App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Budget 2019: Consumption, discretionary stocks to benefit on income tax rebate
Recommended articleBudget 2019: Consumption, discretionary stocks to benefit on income tax rebate

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019 | BJP calls it 'historic', Congress terms it 'damp squib': Here are more reactions

Former finance minister with the UPA government P Chidambaram slammed Goyal for "copying Congress' declaration that the poor have the first right to the resources of the country".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced the budget for 2019-2020 in Parliament on February 1, rolling out a multitude of schemes, particularly for the farmers and the middle class.

While the interim budget was lauded by ailing Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who called it "unquestionably Pro-Growth, Fiscally prudent, Pro-Farmer, Pro-Poor", the Opposition targeted the ruling government, calling the Budget yet another "election jumla".

related news

Former finance minister with the UPA government P Chidambaram slammed Goyal for "copying Congress' declaration that the poor have the first right to the resources of the country". He was referring to Rahul Gandhi's recent announcement of providing basic minimum income to the country's poor.


Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that all sections of the society "including farmers, middle class, poor and women have been mentioned in this budget. This budget will help achieve the dream of a New India".

Whereas Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor told media persons " The whole exercise has turned out to be a damp squib. We've seen one good thing that is tax exemption for the middle class. Rs 6000 in income support for farmers boils down to Rs 500 per month. Is that supposed to enable them to live with the honour and dignity?"

Neeru Ahuja, Partner, Deloitte told media persons, "We all were expecting it, If we add up all the things then people with an annual income around Rs 7.5 lakh won’t have to pay tax. It wasn’t the full budget, it was interim budget, so I would give it an 8/8.5 out of 10."

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh termed the interim budget announced by Piyush Goyal as "election budget". The former finance minister in the Narasimha Rao government, told NDTV, "In these circumstances of the case, concessions to farmers and concessions to the middle class will obviously have implications in the election."

All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) satrap Mamata Banerjee also criticized the budget saying it only highlights the desperation of the saffron party.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi castigated the ruling BJP government for offering "Rs 17 per day" to farmers calling it an "insult". He tweeted:



Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 02:07 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #BJP #Budget 2019 #Congress #P Chidambaram #Piyush Goyal #Shashi Tharoor

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.