Budget 2019 | BJP calls it 'historic', Congress terms it 'damp squib': Here are more reactions

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced the budget for 2019-2020 in Parliament on February 1, rolling out a multitude of schemes, particularly for the farmers and the middle class.



The Budget expands spending while pragmatically sticking to fiscal prudence.

While the interim budget was lauded by ailing Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who called it "unquestionably Pro-Growth, Fiscally prudent, Pro-Farmer, Pro-Poor", the Opposition targeted the ruling government, calling the Budget yet another "election jumla".



Thank you Interim FM for copying the Congress' declaration that the poor have the first right to the resources of the country.

It was not a Vote on Account. It was an Account for Votes.

Former finance minister with the UPA government P Chidambaram slammed Goyal for "copying Congress' declaration that the poor have the first right to the resources of the country". He was referring to Rahul Gandhi's recent announcement of providing basic minimum income to the country's poor.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that all sections of the society "including farmers, middle class, poor and women have been mentioned in this budget. This budget will help achieve the dream of a New India".

Whereas Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor told media persons " The whole exercise has turned out to be a damp squib. We've seen one good thing that is tax exemption for the middle class. Rs 6000 in income support for farmers boils down to Rs 500 per month. Is that supposed to enable them to live with the honour and dignity?"

Neeru Ahuja, Partner, Deloitte told media persons, "We all were expecting it, If we add up all the things then people with an annual income around Rs 7.5 lakh won’t have to pay tax. It wasn’t the full budget, it was interim budget, so I would give it an 8/8.5 out of 10."

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh termed the interim budget announced by Piyush Goyal as "election budget". The former finance minister in the Narasimha Rao government, told NDTV, "In these circumstances of the case, concessions to farmers and concessions to the middle class will obviously have implications in the election."

All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) satrap Mamata Banerjee also criticized the budget saying it only highlights the desperation of the saffron party.



Dear NoMo, 5 years of your incompetence and arrogance has destroyed the lives of our farmers. Giving them Rs. 17 a day is an insult to everything they stand and work for. #AakhriJumlaBudget

Congress President Rahul Gandhi castigated the ruling BJP government for offering "Rs 17 per day" to farmers calling it an "insult". He tweeted: