Budget 2019: When and where to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech live

As newly elected finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Budget, she will be making history as the first full-time woman finance minister in India to do the same.
The Narendra Modi 2.0 government is all set to present the 2019 Union Budget on July 5. The newly-appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be making history as she will be the first full-time woman finance minister in India to present the Budget.
It follows the interim budget, which was tabled by Union Minister Piyush Goyal earlier this year. Her task is cut out before her as her maiden budget comes amidst a global slowdown, and poor levels of consumption in the Indian economy.
Where to watch
You can watch the budget speech live on DD News’ Youtube channel, Lok Sabha TV. To watch the budget speech live on moneycontrol.com, click here.
For all major LIVE updates on the Budget speech, click the Budget 2019 tab on moneycontrol.com homepage and get instant updates on the live blog .
Commencement of Budget speech
The Finance Minister will begin her budget speech at 11 am at Parliament.
The Budget document can also be downloaded from the Government of India’s official website indiabudget.gov.in">www.indiabudget.gov.inSome of the key expectations from the Union Budget this year include measures to tackle agrarian distress and boost farm incomes, a solution to the NPA problem and the NBFC crisis, a fillip to the export sector and changes in the income tax structure to provide a relief to the country’s middle classes.
India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.