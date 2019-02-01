App
Deconstructing Budget 2019: What's in it for homebuyers and real estate developers
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Total receipts for FY20 budgeted at Rs 27.84 lakh crore

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the fiscal deficit in FY19 would be 3.4 percent of the GDP, exceeding the target of 3.3 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The revised estimates of the total receipts earned by the government in 2018-19 were at Rs 24.57 lakh crore, while the Budget estimate for 2019-20 is Rs 27.84 lakh crore, according to the official Budget document.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced during his budget speech on February 1 that the government has achieved a fiscal deficit of 3.4 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in FY19, exceeding its target of 3.3 percent. Goyal attributed this breach to the allocation of funds for agriculture support schemes. Goyal also said that the current account deficit target for FY19 will likely be at 2.5 percent of the GDP.

Total receipts refer to the revenue of the government through direct and indirect taxes. The Centre's major source of revenue is the goods and services tax (GST). The corporate tax, borrowings and other liabilities form a major chunk of the revenue, along with income tax, excise duty and non-tax revenue.

When the government's total expenditure is said to exceed its non-borrowed receipts, the government is said to have run a fiscal deficit.

During April-November, India reported a fiscal deficit of Rs 7.16 lakh crore, which translates to 114.8 percent of its full-year target. Experts say that a likely higher pre-election spending in 2019 could pose a risk to the fiscal deficit, and it would increase the debt burden on the government.

First Published on Feb 1, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #India

