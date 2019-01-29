App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Startups demand incentives for digital payments

In a year which also saw the country's largest e-commerce company Flipkart getting acquired by global retail giant Walmart, startups are also demanding favourable treatment against their global counterparts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The startup ecosystem wants the government to promote digital payments and create favorable policies for domestic firms in the Interim Budget.

According to e-commerce firm Shopclues, the government should promote the digital mode of payments by incentivising them. "Similar incentives should also be provided to small merchants for encouraging digital payments through tax benefits," the company's spokesperson said.

A survey done by LocalCircles, a community media platform that hosts over 35,000 startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) carried our a survey which found that close to 30 percent of its respondents felt that incentives should be given for digital transactions. Close to 26 percent said that priority sector status should be give to small and medium enterprises for lending, and 9 percent said corporate income taxes should be reduced.

Stressing upon the importance of digital payments, microfinance industry body Sa-Dhan said that the government should set up a dedicated fund for micro finance institutions across legal forms, to improve accessibility in difficult to reach areas like the hilly regions, the ultra poor belt of central India etc.

related news

"An incentive can be built in for digital technology usage in these areas as the setup costs would be high," it said.

In a year which also saw the country's largest e-commerce company Flipkart getting acquired by global retail giant Walmart, startups are also demanding favourable treatment against their global counterparts.

"With a high number of foreign players entering India, it is important to safeguard the interests of Indian consumers as well as Indian companies.  If we look at a country like China, their laws and sanctions safeguard the interests of local companies. These companies are now entering India and are creating a problem for domestic companies in India. This is nothing less than invasion and the Interim budget should showcase a vision for the same," said Mayank Bhangadia,  chief executive officer and co-founder of Roposo.

"It should include how the government plans to regulate these foreign players and further provide economic relief for domestic players in order to create a level playing field," he added.

The Interim Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1.

 

 
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 07:27 pm

tags #Budget #Flipkart #Startup

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.