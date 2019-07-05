App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Push on reviving consumption and investment, says Sandeep Bhatia

Bhatia has noted that India has the potential to be largest and fastest growing economies of the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The biggest push that the budget should provide is toward reviving the consumption and investment cycles, said Sandeep Bhatia, Head of Indian Equities – Macquarie Group, to CNBC-TV 18.

Bhatia has noted that, with the interest rates and growth going down globally and the friction seen in China’s growth, India has the potential to be the largest and fastest growing economies of the world.

When asked about how the markets will react if India breaches its fiscal deficit target of 3.4 percent of the GDP, he said, “Some kind of miss is not something that market will be perturbed about. I think the market is okay if there is 20 bps slip.”

Close

“I think that we should be looking at not just the number, but how the number was attained.”

“I would go long on PSUs and quality private sector banks after the budget,” he said, when asked about which stocks he would recommend going long on.

Commenting on the upcoming earnings cycle, he said, “I don’t expect the earnings season to be stellar, or for the rest of the year.”

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 10:36 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.