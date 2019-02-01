Budget 2019: PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to boost tractor, two-wheeler demand

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced on February 1 a financial support scheme for small and marginal farmers of Rs 6,000 per annum, which is expected to give a boost to the sale of agricultural equipment and tractors.

The amount, which will be paid in three installments directly by the government, is aimed to take care of farm-related expenses such as the buying of seeds, agricultural equipment, and other such expenses.

“There is a need to provide structured income support to the poor farmer families in the country for procuring seeds, fertilizers, equipment and labour and to meet other needs. The support will help them in avoiding indebtedness as well. To provide an assured income support to the small and marginal farmers the government has agreed to form Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan). Under this the vulnerable farmers who hold not more than two hectares of land will get direct income support of Rs 6000 per year,” said Goyal.

Following the support scheme, the demand for tractors, especially small capacity tractors, will likely get a small boost. Mahindra & Mahindra, the market leader in tractors followed by TAFE, Escorts and Sonalika stand to benefit from the expected boost in demand.

As per government estimates about 12 crore farmers will stand to benefit from this scheme.

“This income support will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries farmers. This program will be funded 100 percent by the Government of India. About 12 crore farmer families will stand to get benefited from this scheme which will be brought into effect from December 1, 2018 itself. The first installment of Rs 2000 will be paid in a short period for now. The government will absorb the Rs 75,000 crore burden generating from this”, added Goyal.

Last financial year, the tractor industry saw 7.11 lakh sales of tractors, a jump of 22 percent as against 5.83 lakh units sold in 2016-17. During the 12 months of January to December 2018 the industry saw sales of 805,558 units.

Other vehicle segments such as the micro truck and two-wheelers could also see a domino effect in demand. Nearly half of India’s 22 million two-wheeler sales come from rural and semi-rural pockets.

The Finance Minister’s attempt to put more money in the hands of the tax payers through full tax rebate on incomes upto Rs 5 lakh will also likely lead to an increase in consumers' discretionary income. With more spending power, the demand for two-wheelers will also likely go up.

The two-wheeler segment has grown by nearly 10 percent to 16.53 million units during the April-December period, as per data provided by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. The segment has bucked the broader trend of a slowdown that has reduced the growth of the auto industry significantly.