Budget 2019: Nasscom asks for Rs 500 crore to develop talent and re-skill

From incentivising investment in skilling and research and development to easing of taxation regime for digital business, the information technology sector has a set of recommendations for the upcoming Budget on July 5.

In a list of recommendations the IT industry body NASSCOM presented to the government, R&D and skilling were the clear focus given the shortage of talent in the industry, and rising need for investment in R&D as companies embark on a digital transformation journey.

“With a requirement to reskill 40 percent of the country’s four million IT workforce to cope with emerging technologies, it is recommended to incentivise firms by promoting expenditure on developing skills and training programs undertaken by the industry,” the report said.

To facilitate this, the industry body has recommended a budget of Rs 500 crore for co-funding talent development and re-skilling in IT services.

India’s R&D landscape is growing as well. The R&D market now accounts for about $30 billion and is set to touch $42 billion by 2022. Though the government has been encouraging IT adoption, so far there have been no incentives for R&D in the sector.

Investment in R&D is crucial in achieving the $5 trillion GDP milestone by 2024. In its recommendations, NASSCOM said global MNCs in India should be incentivised to create direct and indirect employment through their ER&D centres in India.

According to the report, the incentivisation can create close to 350,000 direct and indirect jobs by nurturing 1,000 technology spin-offs from these ER&D centres.

Recycling e-waste

Other recommendations include ease of doing business, ease of taxation regime for the digital economy and investment in e-waste.

In the e-waste space, NASSCOM has recommended the introduction of a point-based reward system of e-waste recycling credits for formal organisations. This is to incentivise the companies to channel their e-waste through government-approved recycling centres.