you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019 | Modi govt will fulfil promise, make India open defecation free by October, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

In urban India, 95 percent of all the cities have been declared open defecation free, the finance minister told the Parliament.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the Budget speech on July 5, laid emphasis on the work done by the Narendra Modi-led government in the cleanliness and sanitation sector.

Sitharaman pointed out that over 9.6 crore toilets have been constructed across India since October 2, 2014, which has resulted in 5.6 lakh villages becoming open defecation free.

In this Budget speech, she said more focus will be laid on converting waste to energy, proposing solid waste management in every system.

Close

In urban India, 95 percent of all the cities have been declared open defecation free, the finance minister told Parliament.

“More than 45,000 public and community toilets across 1700 cities have been uploaded on Google maps, covering more than 53% of India’s urban population. Almost 1 crore citizens have downloaded Swachhata App,” she said.

Sitharaman said the Narendra Modi government will be able to fulfil the promise of making India open defecation free by October 2, 2019.

“To mark this occasion, the Rashtriya Swachhta Kendra will be inaugurated at Gandhi Darshan, Rajghat on 2nd October, 2019. A Gandhipedia is also being developed by National Council for Science Museums to sensitize youth and society at large about positive Gandhian values,” she added.

Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 02:31 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Nirmala Sitharaman #Open Defecation Free #Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

