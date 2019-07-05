Budget 2019 | Modi govt will fulfil promise, make India open defecation free by October, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the Budget speech on July 5, laid emphasis on the work done by the Narendra Modi-led government in the cleanliness and sanitation sector.

Sitharaman pointed out that over 9.6 crore toilets have been constructed across India since October 2, 2014, which has resulted in 5.6 lakh villages becoming open defecation free.

In this Budget speech, she said more focus will be laid on converting waste to energy, proposing solid waste management in every system.

In urban India, 95 percent of all the cities have been declared open defecation free, the finance minister told Parliament.

“More than 45,000 public and community toilets across 1700 cities have been uploaded on Google maps, covering more than 53% of India’s urban population. Almost 1 crore citizens have downloaded Swachhata App,” she said.

Sitharaman said the Narendra Modi government will be able to fulfil the promise of making India open defecation free by October 2, 2019.