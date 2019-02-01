Budget 2019: LED bulbs led to savings of Rs 50,000 crore in annual electricity bills

The scheme to provide LED bulbs to households across the country has led to annual savings of upto Rs 50,000 crore in electricity bills, said finance minister Piyush Goyal in his Interim Budget speech for 2019-20.

Goyal said that 143 crore LED bulbs have been distributed in the country so far. LED bulbs are considered to be 50 percent more energy-efficient than the CFL bulbs, and 88 percent more energy efficient as compared to incandescent bulbs.

Lighting itself accounts for about 20 percent of the total electricity consumption in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2015 had launched the Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) to provide LED bulbs to domestic consumers, with a target to replace 770 million incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs by March, 2019.

Here, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a government company under the administrative control of Ministry of Power has been designated as the implementing agency for this programme.