Budget 2019: How the government spends its revenue and receipts

The Interim Budget that was presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1 accounts for all the incoming receipts and outgoing expenses.

While the Goods and Services Tax (GST) accounts for a large part of the government's revenue, other avenues such as excise duty, non-tax revenue and corporation tax also exist.

From pensions to subsidies to centrally sponsored schemes, view the graphic below to see what percentage of how government spends the taxpayers' rupee.