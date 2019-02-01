Budget 2019: How the government spends its revenue and receipts

From pensions to subsidies to centrally sponsored schemes, view a detailed breakdown of how the government spends its revenue and receipts.
The Interim Budget that was presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 1 accounts for all the incoming receipts and outgoing expenses.
While the Goods and Services Tax (GST) accounts for a large part of the government's revenue, other avenues such as excise duty, non-tax revenue and corporation tax also exist.
From pensions to subsidies to centrally sponsored schemes, view the graphic below to see what percentage of how government spends the taxpayers' rupee.
Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.