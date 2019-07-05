App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 08:16 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Budget 2019: Government should focus on privatisation rather divesting stake in PSUs, says Nepean Capital

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Gautam Trivedi, co-founder and managing partner, said government must stop putting money in perennially loss-making PSUs.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
After the union budget 2019 pegged the disinvestment target for the year at Rs 1,05,000 crore,  Nepean Capital on July 5 said Narendra Modi government should focus on privatisation rather divesting stake in public sector undertakings (PSU).

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Gautam Trivedi, co-founder and managing partner, said government must stop putting money in perennially loss-making PSUs.

Ajay Srivastava CEO, Dimensions Corporate Finance, said, "It is not about paying tax, it is about the direction. Directionally, you are talking about a socialistic orientation in a capitalistic economy. It is nothing to do with paying extra money, it is just directionally a wrong thing for an economy anywhere in the world, everywhere it is going the other way round. We are moving towards the Indira Gandhi regime of more than 90 percent tax equivalent in today's day. Directionally, I think it is a very bad move, I think it is a very socialistic kind of a gesture, which doesn't augur well for capital markets."

Source: CNBC-TV 18

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 07:55 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Business #Economy #India #video

