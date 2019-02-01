App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal says no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh; no notional rent on second home
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Former finance minister P Chidambaram slams Modi on revised GDP figures

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram questioned the upward growth of GDP figures against rising unemployment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Former finance minister P Chidambaram attacked the Narendra Modi government on GDP data ahead of the announcement of the interim budget.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram questioned the upward growth of GDP figures against rising unemployment.

Taking a jibe at NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, the former finance minister reiterated his question, "How can a country grow at an average of 7 percent without employment?"

Kumar had earlier dismissed the NSSO report, which suggested that unemployment in India in this fiscal has been the highest in the last four decades, saying those figures were not released by the government, and the government was procuring more accurate data to prepare a fresh report.

The NSSO, a division of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), had released data on January 31, that suggested that unemployment in India stood at 6.1 percent in 2017-18, the highest in 45 years.

The report has been mired in controversy after two members of the National Statistical Commission (NSC) resigned on January 28, saying the government had withheld its release despite their nod.

Meanwhile, the Centre released revised estimates of GDP growth, saying the Indian economy grew at 7.2 percent in 2017-18, as compared to earlier estimates of 6.7 percent.

The provisional estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2017-18 was released by the Centre on May 31, 2018, which showed real or inflation-adjusted GDP growth at 6.7 percent.



First Published on Feb 1, 2019 10:55 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Formert Finance Minister P Chidambaram #GDP #Modinomics #NITI Aayog #unemployment

