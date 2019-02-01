Budget 2019: Former finance minister P Chidambaram slams Modi on revised GDP figures

Former finance minister P Chidambaram attacked the Narendra Modi government on GDP data ahead of the announcement of the interim budget.



Modi Government revises GDP growth figures upward. What government did not realise was that unemployment figure was also revised upwards!

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 1, 2019

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram questioned the upward growth of GDP figures against rising unemployment.



NITI Aayog vice-chairman asked 'How can a country grow at an average of 7% without employment?' That is exactly our question. With unemployment at a

45-year high, how can we believe that the economy is growing at 7 per cent? February 1, 2019





The demonetisation year was the best year of growth (8.2%) under Mr Modi. So, let's have another round of demonetisation.

This time let's demonetise 100 rupee notes.

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 1, 2019

Taking a jibe at NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, the former finance minister reiterated his question, "How can a country grow at an average of 7 percent without employment?"

Kumar had earlier dismissed the NSSO report, which suggested that unemployment in India in this fiscal has been the highest in the last four decades, saying those figures were not released by the government, and the government was procuring more accurate data to prepare a fresh report.

The NSSO, a division of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), had released data on January 31, that suggested that unemployment in India stood at 6.1 percent in 2017-18, the highest in 45 years.

The report has been mired in controversy after two members of the National Statistical Commission (NSC) resigned on January 28, saying the government had withheld its release despite their nod.

Meanwhile, the Centre released revised estimates of GDP growth, saying the Indian economy grew at 7.2 percent in 2017-18, as compared to earlier estimates of 6.7 percent.

The provisional estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2017-18 was released by the Centre on May 31, 2018, which showed real or inflation-adjusted GDP growth at 6.7 percent.