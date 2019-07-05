Budget 2019: FM proposes measures to deepen India's debt markets

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed several measures to enhance participation in India's debt markets, in the Union Budget 2019-20, unveiled on July 5.

One of the aims is to direct the much needed flow of investments to the country's infrastructure sector via debt instruments.

Sitharaman proposed steps to allow harmonized and hassle free investment experience for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). She said that FIIs and FPIs could be allowed to invest in listed debt instruments issued by REITs, NBFCs with a specified lock-in period. The norms will be put in place by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this financial year.

The finance minister also said that the Know Your Customer (KYC) norms for foreign investors should be simplified to encourage higher participation.

FM said that the government will work with RBI and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to enable stock exchanges to allow 'AA' rated bonds as collateral. This will help deepen corporate tri-party repo market in corporate debt securities.