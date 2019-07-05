App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: FM proposes measures to deepen India's debt markets

One of the aims is to direct the much needed flow of investments to the country's infrastructure sector via debt instruments.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed several measures to enhance participation in India's debt markets, in the Union Budget 2019-20, unveiled on July 5.

One of the aims is to direct the much needed flow of investments to the country's infrastructure sector via debt instruments.

Sitharaman proposed steps to allow harmonized and hassle free investment experience for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). She said that FIIs and FPIs could be allowed to invest in listed debt instruments issued by REITs, NBFCs with a specified lock-in period. The norms will be put in place by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this financial year.

The finance minister also said that the Know Your Customer (KYC) norms for foreign investors should be simplified to encourage higher participation.

FM said that the government will work with RBI and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to enable stock exchanges to allow 'AA' rated bonds as collateral. This will help deepen corporate tri-party repo market in corporate debt securities.

In order to increase participation in the Treasury Bills, the finance minister said that there was a need of establishing interoperability of depositories of the RBI and SEBI. This would enable seamless transfer of treasury bills. Sitharaman said that necessary measures will be taken after consulting with the banking and markets regulators.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 01:12 pm

tags #corporate bonds #debt market #FII #FPI #Nirmala Sitharaman #union budget 2019

