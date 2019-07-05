App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: FM proposes 100% FDI for insurance intermediaries; hike in insurance FDI also on anvil

FDI in the insurance limit is capped at 49 percent at present

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed a 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance intermediaries in the Union Budget 2019. The FDI limit is set at 49 percent currently.

Sitharaman also said that the government was also looking into the possibility of hiking the FDI limit in the insurance companies. However, she did not indicate the new cap that the government was considering. Nevertheless, there were indications that the Narendra Modi-led government had been in favour of a 74 percent FDI cap for insurance companies.

The Insurance Act (Amendment) Act 2015 increased the FDI cap in the insurance sector to 49 percent from 26 percent. This law was passed amidst stiff protests from the opposition parties who expressed concerns about foreign entities controlling the Indian insurance sector.

However, the government has been considering the 100 percent FDI in insurance intermediaries proposal for the past two years. The insurance regulator was also in favour of a 100 percent FDI for insurance intermediaries.

Insurance intermediaries include insurance brokers, insurance repositories, third-party administrators as well as web aggregators like Policybazaar. Several foreign companies like Marsh and JLT are present in the insurance broking space.

It is expected that the 100 percent FDI will help in infusion of capital into the intermediaries segment.

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 12:00 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Budget 2019 #income tax slabs #List of Cheapest items #List of Costliest items #Narendra Modi #आम बजट #बजट 2019

