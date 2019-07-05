Budget 2019 | FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes 'One Nation, One Grid' in power sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her maiden Budget speech on July 5, proposed to implement 'One Nation One Grid' in the power sector for the availability of power to all states at affordable prices.

"I propose to implement a blueprint for gas, water grids and airports," she said in Parliament.

The finance minister said cargo movement in Ganga will increase four times in four years.

"Schemes such as Bharatmala, Sagarmala and UDAN are bridging rural-urban divide and improving transport infrastructure," she said, adding that in the second phase of Bharatmala project, states will be helped to develop roadways.

The finance minister also said the government will create a payment platform for MSMEs for payment of bills.