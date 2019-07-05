Budget 2019 | FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces New Education Policy with greater focus on research, innovation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 in her maiden budget speech announced the New Education Policy (NEP) for school and higher education.

Sitharaman said under the NEP, greater focus will be given to research and innovation. Keeping in line with this, the National Research Foundation (NRF) will be founded.

The NRF will assimilate grants from all the ministries and identify research subjects of national priorities.

“There was not a single Indian institution in the top 200 in world-university ranking five years ago. Now, after concerted efforts, we have three institutions – 2 IITs and IISC Bangalore in the top 200,” she said.

Rs 400 crore, which is three times more than the revised estimated of last year, has been provided for world-class institutions, the finance minister told the Parliament.

She said proposed the commissioning of ‘Study in India’ programme to attract foreign students, in an attempt to harness India’s “potential to become an educational hub”.

The finance minister also said that a National Sports Education Board will be set up under the Khelo India scheme, "which will not only popularize sports at all levels but also provide financial support to sportspersons".

In addition, 10 million youth will be provided industry-intensive skill sets and even training in a foreign language to enable them to pursue jobs in Indian as well as abroad.