you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: FM allocates Rs 400 crore for world-class higher education institutions; 'Study in India' to be launched

Study in India will promote international students to visit India for education

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to allocate Rs 400 crore for world-class higher education institutions in Budget 2019. She added that this funding will enable more number of Indian education institutions to be featured on international rankings.

In her budget speech, Sitharaman said that five years ago there were no Indian institutes featuring in the Top 200 of the QS World University Rankings. However, now three institutes feature in the list.

"The fact that three institutes feature in global rankings (QS) is due to the consistent efforts of the educational institutes. We want to boost those efforts and have proposed a three-fold increase in the funding for this purpose," she added.

Complementary to this allocation, the finance minister said that the government will launch a 'Study in India' scheme to make India an attractive education destination for international students.

It is estimated that almost 50,000 international students study in higher education institutes across India. The budget proposal is expected to give a boost to these numbers. It is likely that a thrust on education infrastructure and focus on research will attract more number of foreign students to India.

In contrast, countries like US and UK have a much higher ratio of Indian students. For instance,  there were 2,49,763 Indian students enrolled into several higher education institutes in the US in 2017.

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 12:38 pm

