Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Customs duty exemption on parts of electric vehicles

This would help in bringing down the cost of electric vehicles and thus help boost EV sales.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In order to encourage the use of electric vehicles, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced customs duty exemption on certain parts of electric vehicle.

With a focus on incentivising e-mobility, the government announced a number of measures including income tax exemption and increased spending through the FAME scheme in the Union Budget 2019-20.

The exemption from customs duty would extend to parts for exclusive use in electric vehicles. This includes e-drive assembly, on-board charger, e-compressor and a charging gun.

This would help in bringing down the cost of electric vehicles and thus help boost EV sales in India.

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 02:34 pm

