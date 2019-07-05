Budget 2019 | Centre to charge additional duty and cess of Rs 1/litre each on both petrol and diesel

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman July 05 said that the government would levy a special additional excise duty, and a road and infrastructure cess, each of Rs 1 per litre, on both petrol and diesel.

During her Budget speech in parliament, Sitharaman said, "I propose to increase special additional excise duty and road and infrastructure cess each one by Rs 1 a litre on petrol and diesel.”

The special additional excise duty will increase government's gross revenue collections from petroleum products, which ultimately helps Centre to fund expenditure and keep fiscal deficit in check.