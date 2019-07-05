App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019 | Centre to charge additional duty and cess of Rs 1/litre each on both petrol and diesel

The special additional excise duty will increase government's gross revenue collections from petroleum products, which ultimately helps Centre to keep fiscal deficit in check and fund expenditure.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Budget 2019 - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget 2019 - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman July 05 said that the government would levy a special additional excise duty, and a road and infrastructure cess, each of Rs 1 per litre, on both petrol and diesel.

During her Budget speech in parliament, Sitharaman said, "I propose to increase special additional excise duty and road and infrastructure cess each one by Rs 1 a litre on petrol and diesel.”

Also Read: Budget 2019: Key takeaways from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden Budget so far

Close

The special additional excise duty will increase government's gross revenue collections from petroleum products, which ultimately helps Centre to fund expenditure and keep fiscal deficit in check.

The fiscal deficit was pegged at 3.3 percent of GDP for 2019-20. This was down from the 3.4 percent target set in the Interim Budget presented on February 1, 2019.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 01:54 pm

tags #Budget #Budget 2019 #cess #diesel #Nirmala Sitharaman #petrol #union budget 2019

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.