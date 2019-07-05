Budget 2019: Centre pegs Rs 894,910.58 crore as drawings from NSSF

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pegged drawings from the National Small Savings Fund (NSSF) at an estimated Rs 894,910.58 crore for 2019-20 in the Union Budget presented on July 5.

The government was expected to dip into NSSF coffers in case its expenditure on welfare schemes breached the budgeted goals and tax revenue missed the target while relying less on market loans for repayments.

The street expected the Centre to avoid pressuring the yield and crowd out other borrowers.

The government’s reliance on NSSF has only grown in recent years. From just 1.8 percent in 2012-13, NSSF funds financed 19.7 percent of the 2018-19 fiscal deficit and is budgeted to contribute 18.5 percent of the 2019-20 deficit.

The Interim Budget in February had put NSSF drawings at Rs 1.30 lakh crore this fiscal, slightly more than the Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2019-20, to part-fund a fiscal deficit of Rs 7.04 lakh crore, or 3.4 percent of GDP.

The gross market borrowing target for 2019-20 stands at Rs 7.1 lakh crore. The Interim Budget had pegged the Centre’s net market borrowing at Rs 4.73 lakh crore for 2019-20 against the revised estimate of Rs 4.23 lakh crore last fiscal. The projected 2019-20 gross market borrowing (including loans for repayment) is also much higher than Rs 5.71 lakh crore in 2018-19.

Last fiscal, too, the government drew as much as Rs 50,000 crore more from the NSSF and cut gross market borrowing by Rs 34,539 crore from over Rs 6.05 lakh crore projected earlier.