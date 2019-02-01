Budget 2019: Big relief for aam aadmi! FM Goyal doubles income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has given some relief to the income tax payers. Union Budget 2019 has proposed that the basic exemption limit has been raised to Rs 5 lakh. Earlier this limit was set at Rs 2.5 lakh. This will reduce the tax liability of the individual tax payer by Rs 12500. If one invests Rs 1.5 lakh under section 80C, then one need not pay any tax up to an yearly income of Rs 6.5 lakh.

The last time basic exemption limit was raised by Rs 50000 by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while presenting Budget 2014. At that the time the tax rates were left untouched.