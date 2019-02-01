App
Union Budget 2019
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal says no tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh; no notional rent on second home
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: Big relief for aam aadmi! FM Goyal doubles income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh

Increased basic exemption limit will ensure that there is no tax payable for income up to Rs 3 lakh

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal has given some relief to the income tax payers. Union Budget 2019 has proposed that the basic exemption limit has been raised to Rs 5 lakh. Earlier this limit was set at Rs 2.5 lakh. This will reduce the tax liability of the individual tax payer by Rs 12500. If one invests Rs 1.5 lakh under section 80C, then one need not pay any tax up to an yearly income of Rs 6.5 lakh.

The last time basic exemption limit was raised by Rs 50000 by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while presenting Budget 2014. At that the time the tax rates were left untouched.

Last year while presenting Budget 2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had re-introduced the standard deduction of Rs 40000 in lieu of medical reimbursement and transport allowance. It was done with an intention to reduce administrative hassles for salaried individuals. In budget 2019, standard deduction too has been enhanced to Rs 50000. The increase in basic exemption limit benefits all income tax payers.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 12:48 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #Income Tax #Modinomics #personal finance

