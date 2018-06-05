Budget 2018 Podcast: What are the expectations of oil companies?

We’re just a few days away from the 2018 union budget. With news of crude oi prices rising once again, the oil industry hopes that there will be a cut in oil cess and some key waivers and exemptions by the finance minister.

Some industry experts expect the cess ad valorem rate to come down from 20% to 8%. They are sought more clarity on GST in royalty, cost recovery, cash call and profit petroleum. Anotehr measure they say could help improve matters is bringing parity in the pricing of domestic crude and imports by cutting the 2% CST on domestic production. This could help enhance the country's energy security, they added.

Some other major oil companies would like to see an arrangement where royalty rate rises with increase in production volume in CBM, or coal bed methane, fields. They claim it requires very high front-end investment as well as large surface facilities. So, reverse benefits by adjustment of investments from royalty or taxes payable by suitable deductions over the initial ten-year production is something they suggest.

Zero customs duty is another demand that the oil industry has. Industry specialists say that zero customs could be implemented on capital goods imported for new refineries instead of the current rate of 21.5%. This could provide a level playing field to the new refineries. Some also suggested that customs duty on materials like pipes, valves, flanges, data communication systems be made nil.

The oil industry has demanded that the exemption of customs duty on import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the power sector also be extended to all other sectors.

Another hope that gas companies have is the exemption of excise duty for compression of natural gas into compressed natural gas or CNG. Conversion of natural gas to compressed form is only for purposes of transportation, and should not be considered as manufacturing, said an industry body.