App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Now, rail passengers to pay six-time penalty for carrying excess luggage
Recommended articleNow, rail passengers to pay six-time penalty for carrying excess luggage

or go to

Budget 2018
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2018 Podcast: What are the expectations of oil companies?

Oil companies expect a cut in oil cess from the budget. Zero customs duty is another expected outcome from Budget 2018. Know more about what oil companies are looking forward to.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

We’re just a few days away from the 2018 union budget. With news of crude oi prices rising once again, the oil industry hopes that there will be a cut in oil cess and some key waivers and exemptions by the finance minister.

Some industry experts expect the cess ad valorem rate to come down from 20% to 8%. They are sought more clarity on GST in royalty, cost recovery, cash call and profit petroleum.  Anotehr measure they say could help improve matters is bringing parity in the pricing of domestic crude and imports by cutting the 2% CST on domestic production. This could help enhance the country's energy security, they added.

Some other major oil companies would like to see an arrangement where royalty rate rises with increase in production volume in CBM, or coal bed methane, fields. They claim it requires very high front-end investment as well as large surface facilities. So, reverse benefits by adjustment of investments from royalty or taxes payable by suitable deductions over the initial ten-year production is something they suggest.

Zero customs duty is another demand that the oil industry has. Industry specialists say that zero customs could be implemented on capital goods imported for new refineries instead of the current rate of 21.5%. This could provide a level playing field to the new refineries. Some also suggested that customs duty on materials like pipes, valves, flanges, data communication systems be made nil.

The oil industry has demanded that the exemption of customs duty on import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the power sector also be extended to all other sectors.

related news

Another hope that gas companies have is the exemption of excise duty for compression of natural gas into compressed natural gas or CNG. Conversion of natural gas to compressed form is only for purposes of transportation, and should not be considered as manufacturing, said an industry body.



India Union Budget 2018: What does Finance Minister Arun Jaitley have up his sleeve? Click here for live Budget 2018 news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jan 31, 2018 07:49 pm

tags #Budget 2018 #Millennials #Podcast

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.