Budget 2018 Podcast: What are the expectations of oil companies?

Oil companies expect a cut in oil cess from the budget. Zero customs duty is another expected outcome from Budget 2018. Know more about what oil companies are looking forward to.
We’re just a few days away from the 2018 union budget. With news of crude oi prices rising once again, the oil industry hopes that there will be a cut in oil cess and some key waivers and exemptions by the finance minister.
Some industry experts expect the cess ad valorem rate to come down from 20% to 8%. They are sought more clarity on GST in royalty, cost recovery, cash call and profit petroleum. Anotehr measure they say could help improve matters is bringing parity in the pricing of domestic crude and imports by cutting the 2% CST on domestic production. This could help enhance the country's energy security, they added.
Some other major oil companies would like to see an arrangement where royalty rate rises with increase in production volume in CBM, or coal bed methane, fields. They claim it requires very high front-end investment as well as large surface facilities. So, reverse benefits by adjustment of investments from royalty or taxes payable by suitable deductions over the initial ten-year production is something they suggest.
The oil industry has demanded that the exemption of customs duty on import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the power sector also be extended to all other sectors.
Another hope that gas companies have is the exemption of excise duty for compression of natural gas into compressed natural gas or CNG. Conversion of natural gas to compressed form is only for purposes of transportation, and should not be considered as manufacturing, said an industry body.
