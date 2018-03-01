BSNL to roll out 4G service across India by year-end

State-run telecom firm BSNL plans to roll out 4G services across India by the end of this year with an investment of about Rs 25,000 crore.

"We are awaiting spectrum allocation from the government in 2100 MHz band to launch 4G VOLTE service. By the end of this year, we will roll out 4G services across country where we operate," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava told PTI here.

Shrivastava said that BSNL has already started 4G services in parts of Kerala. BSNL has requested government for 5Mhz slot of 3G or spectrum in 2100 MHz band for deploying 4G services through equity investment route in the company.

"The value of spectrum that government will allocate is around Rs 12,000 crore in which government, as per proposal, will bear the cost of Rs 9,000 crore. Total cost of spectrum will come around Rs 19,000 crore. Balance will be paid by BSNL in 10 annual instalment," Shrivastava said.

The company has awarded telecom network contract to Nokia Networks in 10 circles and to ZTE for the rest of 10 circles where it operates. "Total contract is for around Rs 6,000 crore which has been equally distributed among Nokia and ZTE," Shrivastava said.