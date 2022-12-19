 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BSNL to raise up to Rs 4,200 crore via 10-year bonds on December 21

Moneycontrol News
Dec 19, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST

The issue comprises Rs 500 crore base issue and Rs 3,700 crore in greenshoe

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) plans to raise up to Rs 4,200 crore through government of India-guaranteed bonds maturing in 10 years on December 21, a merchant banker close to the issue said.

The total size of the issue consists of a Rs 500-crore base issue and Rs 3,700 crore in greenshoe, dealers said.

Bidding for the bonds will take place between 10:30 am and 12 pm on December 21 and pay-in will take place on December 23.

"The proceeds will be utilised to pay the principal amount and interest on debt," the company said in a term sheet of the issue.

A government-guaranteed bond is a debt security that offers a secondary guarantee that interest and principal payments will be made by the government if the company fails to repay the amount.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and any non-QIB investor including arrangers, who are eligible to participate in the issue through an Electronic Book Mechanism of BSE, are eligible investors for this issue.