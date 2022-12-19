BSNL to raise up to Rs 4,200 crore via 10-year bonds on December 21

Representative image

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) plans to raise up to Rs 4,200 crore through government of India-guaranteed bonds maturing in 10 years on December 21, a merchant banker close to the issue said.

The total size of the issue consists of a Rs 500-crore base issue and Rs 3,700 crore in greenshoe, dealers said.

Bidding for the bonds will take place between 10:30 am and 12 pm on December 21 and pay-in will take place on December 23.

"The proceeds will be utilised to pay the principal amount and interest on debt," the company said in a term sheet of the issue.

A government-guaranteed bond is a debt security that offers a secondary guarantee that interest and principal payments will be made by the government if the company fails to repay the amount.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and any non-QIB investor including arrangers, who are eligible to participate in the issue through an Electronic Book Mechanism of BSE, are eligible investors for this issue.

"The offer or invitation of NCDs under this issue is not invited/applicable from/to a body corporate incorporated in, or a national of, a country which shares a land border with India (as per fifth proviso to Rule 14 (1) of Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules 2014 amended by MCA vide notification dated 05th May 2022)," term sheet said.

The bonds have been rated 'AAA' with a 'Stable' outlook by CRISIL and India Ratings & Research Pvt Ltd.

The last time BSNL tapped the bond market was in September 2020 and it raised Rs 8,500 crore, according to the Prime Database data.