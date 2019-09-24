BSNL to raise Rs 12,000 crore from markets for expansion of 4G network: CMD PK Purwar

Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) will require Rs 12,000 crore for the expansion of its 4G network, and it will go to the market to raise the funds, said Chairman and Managing Director PK Purwar in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Purwar also said that the government would not be helping the telecom company with the funds, but it would help BSNL resolve certain legacy issues.

The public sector company has been in the news recently after employees of the company wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that urged him to revive and strengthen the one-time sector leader.

The letter came after reports said that the finance ministry had proposed the closure of the troubled telecom public sector undertaking (PSU), the paper added.

The company was also in the news recently for a delay in the payment of salaries for the month of August.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), for some time now, has been working on a rescue plan for the two companies in the form of a revival package that entails components such as voluntary retirement scheme, asset monetisation and allocation of 4G spectrum.

BSNL's loss is estimated to be around Rs 14,000 crore with a decline in revenue to Rs 19,308 crore during 2018-19.

The public sector firm's provisional loss was Rs 4,859 crore in 2015-16, Rs 4,793 crore in 2016-17, Rs 7,993 crore in 2017-18 and is estimated to swell to Rs 14,202 crore in 2018-19, according to the information presented in the Parliament.

The number of employees in BSNL stands at 165,179.