BSNL starts offering 153 GB mobile data for Rs 248 from today

In a move to cash in on popular IPL tournament, state-owned telecom firm BSNL has started offering 153 GB mobile data pack for Rs 248 with 51 days validity.

"BSNL presents IPL pack Unlimited data STV-248 for prepaid mobile customers which give unlimited data (3 GB data per day) with validity of 51 days during period of IPL cricket match. This will be useful for our subscriber to stream live IPL matches at a very economical rate," the state-run firm said.

This limited period offer is available in the market from today till end of this month on pan India basis.

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced a 102 GB data pack for Rs 251 during the upcoming cricket season. Bharti Airtel yesterday said it will provide free live streaming of IPL matches through Hotstar on its TV app.

At Rs 248 for 153 Gb, BSNL is offering cheapest data in the market. The state-run firm BSNL, however, has only 3G network across India while Jio's offer is for 4G service.