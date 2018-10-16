App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSNL partners Nokia for private 4G service to businesses

The first project under the partnership has been deployed at Nokia's Chennai plant using 4G connection from BSNL's network.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-run BSNL has partnered with telecom gear maker Nokia to offer businesses private 4G services, the two companies said in a joint statement.

"Nokia and BSNL are working together to implement the next level of industrial automation, leveraging 4G LTE technology to enable greater operational efficiency at Nokia's Chennai plant," it said.

The first project under the partnership has been deployed at Nokia's Chennai plant using 4G connection from BSNL's network.

"BSNL has a limited presence in Tamil Nadu with 2100 Mhz band on which it is trialling 4G. The deployment at Chennai factory draws on that network to create a private LTE network that is meant for enterprise/business segment," a spokesperson from Nokia said.

related news

The state-run firm has requested the government to provide an additional spectrum for 4G services.

BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said the implementation of new 4G technology for industrial purpose shows that the solution can be scaled for 5G services as well.

"This network deployment for Industry 4.0 at Nokia's Chennai factory that can be scaled to 5G demonstrates our preparedness to take advantage of new opportunities that will emerge with 5G and IoT in India," Shrivastava said.

Working together on this project, Nokia and BSNL are demonstrating the ability to leverage automation across the industries, showing how it can be replicated in sectors such as oil and gas, mining, public safety and disaster management, the statement said.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 10:00 pm

tags #BSNL #Business #India #Nokia #Telecom

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.