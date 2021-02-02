BSNL officers group says telco should be “off” divestment list as revival possible: Report

A woman speaks on her mobile phone in front of the logo of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) painted on a wall outside its office in Kolkata (Representative image)

Officers group of Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) has said the Centre should keep the telco off its divestment list and focus on revival as it has “potential to turn a corner”.

Saying the company operates in a strategic sector, the group on February 2 said the focus should be on “faster revival” through foray into commercial 4G space, The Economic Times reported.

K Sebastin, Secretary-General of the Sanchar Nigam Executives’ Association (SNEA) said: “Niti Aayog should not think about BSNL’s disinvestment. The government decided to revive it, and if 4G launch is taking place early, it will have a great potential to grow, and 5G can also be launched soon.”

The concern comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget speech on February 1 said the government has asked the planning body to review its divestment list, adding that the Centre would retain “bare minimum” public sector utility (PSU).

And while the telecom sector remains “strategically viable”, continued delay in 4G services launch and mandate on BSNL to maintain Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s (MTNL) Delhi and Mumbai services has led to apprehension that privatisation is on the cards.

Sebastin added that since BSNL is strategic CPSU offering services which meet the Centre’s social obligations in times of natural calamities even in far-flung areas, it should “remain a strategic PSU in the future” as well, with focus on revival.

The Union Cabinet in October 2019 sanctioned a Rs 70,000 crore revival package for MTNL and BSNL, but SNEA reps say “decisions that could really revive the telco” are still pending – such as 4G and possible 5G technology.