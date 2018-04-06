App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 06, 2018 09:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSNL launches 153 GB data pack for Rs 258 during IPL season

"BSNL presents IPL pack Unlimited data STV-248 for prepaid mobile customers which give unlimited data (3 GB data per day) with validity of 51 days during period of IPL cricket match. This will be useful for our subscriber to stream live IPL matches at a very economical rate," the state-run firm said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Joining the race to cash in on popular IPL tournament, state-run telecom firm BSNL today announced a 153 GB mobile data pack for Rs 258 with 51 days validity.

"BSNL presents IPL pack Unlimited data STV-248 for prepaid mobile customers which give unlimited data (3 GB data per day) with validity of 51 days during period of IPL cricket match. This will be useful for our subscriber to stream live IPL matches at a very economical rate," the state-run firm said.

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced a 102 GB data pack for Rs 251 during the upcoming cricket season. Bharti Airtel yesterday said it will provide free live streaming of IPL matches through Hotstar on its TV app.

At Rs 258 for 153 Gb, BSNL is offering cheapest data in the market. The state-run firm BSNL, however, has only 3G network across India while Jio's offer is for 4G service.

"This limited period offer is available in the market from April 7, 2018 to 30 April 2018 on pan India basis," BSNL statement said.

tags #BSNL #Business #Companies #IPL #Telecom

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.