BSNL inks partnership with Call2Action Communication

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) today said it has inked pact with Call2Action Communication India to offer telecom subscribers reward points if they allow advertisements to appear on their phones via SMSs and calls. Consent of users will be a pre-requisite, particularly in the view of telecom regulator's stringent stance on pesky calls and messages, and the reward points that are accumulated by the subscriber from advertisements (under this service) can be redeemed with partner organisations and retailers, according to a BSNL official.

"This partnership can help us improve out Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) by providing our 110 million customers in India with a range of innovative new services from which they can earn significant rewards," RK Mittal, Director (Consumer Mobility), BSNL said.

After a telecom subscriber gives consent and indicates his areas of interest, advertisements will be pushed to the screen with calls and text messages. These advertisements will be interactive, meaning the user can also choose to respond to it for knowing more about a particular service or product. The service can be availed by downloading MyBSNL app from Google and Apple playstores, a BSNL release said.

The revenue will be shared between BSNL, consumer (in form of reward points), and Call2Action. Even subscribers of private operators who download the MyBSNL app and opt for the advertising platform can get the reward points. User can choose to discontinue with the arrangement at any point of time.

Users will get reward points for every ad that they click to see, and 10-20 per cent of the revenue realisation from an ad will be shared with the subscriber in form of reward points. This service will come into effect from July.