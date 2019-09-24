BSNL employees send distress signal, write to Modi for revival: Report

A woman speaks on her mobile phone in front of the logo of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) painted on a wall outside its office in Kolkata, India, August 24, 2017. Picture taken August 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri - RC119982C720

Employees of the sinking Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi have urged him to revive and strengthen the one-time sector leader, Business Standard has reported.

The letter came after reports said that the finance ministry had proposed the closure of the troubled telecom public sector undertaking (PSU), it added.

"Officers involved in the decision may not get an opportunity to learn about the critical role played by BSNL in nation-building and in implementing government schemes and projects," BSNL Employees’ Union general secretary Sebastin K wrote.

Sebastin pointed out that despite huge losses, it was the BSNL that provided the landline and mobile services to government functionaries and security forces during the recent communication blackout in Jammu and Kashmir, the newspaper said .

The Rs 3,000-4,000 crore losses were on account of providing telecom services to the remote parts of the country and maintaining 17,000-18,000 exchanges, Sebastin said, adding that without BSNL, these villages would be cut off.

The impression of employee cost being the cause of BSNL’s high losses was a "wrong notion created by the government, management and the media", the letter said.

It added that the company also provided direct employment to people in associated sectors such as operations and maintenance, while the other operators outsourced such work.