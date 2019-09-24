BSNL employees send distress signal, write to Modi for revival: Report

The letter comes days after reports said that the finance ministry had proposed the closure of the troubled PSU.
Employees of the sinking Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi have urged him to revive and strengthen the one-time sector leader, Business Standard has reported.
The letter came after reports said that the finance ministry had proposed the closure of the troubled telecom public sector undertaking (PSU), it added.
"Officers involved in the decision may not get an opportunity to learn about the critical role played by BSNL in nation-building and in implementing government schemes and projects," BSNL Employees’ Union general secretary Sebastin K wrote.
Sebastin pointed out that despite huge losses, it was the BSNL that provided the landline and mobile services to government functionaries and security forces during the recent communication blackout in Jammu and Kashmir, the newspaper said .
The Rs 3,000-4,000 crore losses were on account of providing telecom services to the remote parts of the country and maintaining 17,000-18,000 exchanges, Sebastin said, adding that without BSNL, these villages would be cut off.
The impression of employee cost being the cause of BSNL’s high losses was a "wrong notion created by the government, management and the media", the letter said.
It added that the company also provided direct employment to people in associated sectors such as operations and maintenance, while the other operators outsourced such work.Including these jobs on the payroll increased the the cost reflected as employee wage in the company's accounts and maintaining landlines required significant manpower, which was another added cost, it said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.