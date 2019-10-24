App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 10:36 AM IST

BSNL employees receive September salary: Report

The state-run enterprise utilised internal accruals and some payment from the Department of Telecommunications to clear employees' salaries

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
BSNL Office In Mumbai
BSNL Office In Mumbai

State-run telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) has paid employees their September salaries on October 24, Business Line reports. This comes after almost a month of agitation and strike threats by the employees’ union.

The company used internal accruals, which contributed a major portion, and made up for the remaining using payments from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to clear salary dues between Rs 750 crore to Rs 850 crore, sources told the paper.

BSNL has 163,902 employees, with 46,597 in executive roles and 117,305 in non-executive roles.

Close

The payments come after BSNL employees’ union called off their hunger strike after a meet with the company’s top management, who promised payment by October 24.

BSNL has been delaying salary payments and the September delay was the fourth such lag. The wages usually come in on the last working day of the month, but the August salary was delayed by 18-days and September by 23-days.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 10:36 am

