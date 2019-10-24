BSNL employees receive September salary: Report

State-run telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) has paid employees their September salaries on October 24, Business Line reports. This comes after almost a month of agitation and strike threats by the employees’ union.

The company used internal accruals, which contributed a major portion, and made up for the remaining using payments from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to clear salary dues between Rs 750 crore to Rs 850 crore, sources told the paper.

BSNL has 163,902 employees, with 46,597 in executive roles and 117,305 in non-executive roles.

The payments come after BSNL employees’ union called off their hunger strike after a meet with the company’s top management, who promised payment by October 24.