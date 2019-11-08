App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSNL employees demand pay revision before VRS: Report

The union has demanded that the pay revisions must be with effect from January 2017

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
BSNL Office In Mumbai
BSNL Office In Mumbai

A Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) employees' union has demanded pay revisions before the Centre sanctions voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), Financial Express reported.

The All India Bharat Sanchar Nigam Executives Association (AIBSNEA), in a letter to telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, demanded that the pay revisions must be with effect from January 2017, the paper added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

This could be a hiccup for the government which is trying to consolidate the number of BSNL employees from its current 1.65 lakh strong force. Since the VRS package is determined on the last-drawn salary, an upward revision would bloat costs above estimated numbers.

related news

The Cabinet sanctioned a Rs 70,000 crore bailout package for BSNL in October, of which nearly Rs 30,000 crore would be used to conduct the VRS process.

The letter mentions that they would like their industrial dearness allowance (IDA) be merged up to 50 percent with basic pay.

Currently, the employees’ IDA is 119.5 percent of the basic salary. This means, for Rs 100 basic pay with IDA added, it would be Rs 220. Under the proposed revision, the basic would increase to Rs 150; it would be Rs 255 with IDA added.

The publication said analysts feel the government should reject the union’s demand as complying with it would defeat the purpose of the bail-out plan.

On the other hand, direct recruits to BSNL enjoyed their last pay revision in 2007. They missed the 2017 revisions as BSNL registered losses and did not qualify under the department of public enterprises guidelines.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 01:14 pm

tags #BSNL #Telecom

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.