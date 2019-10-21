App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSNL CMD expects revival plan to be in public domain within a month

The government's plan to revive BSNL should be in public domain within a month, the chairman of the troubled telecom firm said on Monday. BSNL Chairman and Managing Director P K Purwar also said that the salary of all employees will be paid before Diwali.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
"BSNL has inner strength on the basis of which it is adding new customers. We are a Rs 20,000 crore plus revenue generating organization. We are passing through turbulent phase which we expect to overcome in a couple of months," Purwar said while responding to a query on the survival of the company in wake of delay of government decision to revive the PSU.

He later said that "two month is a long time, it (revival plan) should be in public domain within a month."

BSNL on Monday announced a partnership with Yupp TV.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #BSNL #Business #Companies

