Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSNL cancels 4G tender after DoT asks it not to use Chinese telecom gear: Source

The source privy to the development said that a new tender will be floated which will have emphasis on preference to Make in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd's (BSNL) tender for 4G upgrade has been cancelled after the Department of Telecom (DoT) asked the state-run firm not to use Chinese telecom gear, according to a source.

BSNL Chairman could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.

The source said that the government had told BSNL not to use Chinese equipment in 4G upgrade, and that implementation of the direction meant that the company had to issue a new tender.

Keeping in view the developing Indian capacity and in-house technology, a new tender will be floated, the source said adding this will have emphasis on preference to Make in India.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 02:59 pm

